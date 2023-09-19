comscore Unscrupulous fundraising for Maui relief under heavy scrutiny | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Unscrupulous fundraising for Maui relief under heavy scrutiny

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

Citing the immediacy of fundraising for Maui relief efforts, House Speaker Scott Saiki asked Gov. Josh Green on Monday to issue an emergency proclamation “to prohibit and criminalize fundraising under false pretenses.” Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Myrna Uytingco

Scroll Up