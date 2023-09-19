Unscrupulous fundraising for Maui relief under heavy scrutiny

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Citing the immediacy of fundraising for Maui relief efforts, House Speaker Scott Saiki asked Gov. Josh Green on Monday to issue an emergency proclamation “to prohibit and criminalize fundraising under false pretenses.”

Saiki also asked that state Attorney General Anne Lopez “immediately institute a process to audit funds to ensure they are spent to assist Maui victims.”

“It is possible that unscrupulous individuals and entities (nonprofit or otherwise) may use the Maui wildfire as a pretext to raise funds to benefit Maui victims when in fact funds will be used for other purposes (i.e., salaries, non-wildfire expenses, etc.),” Saiki wrote to Green.

Saiki said that a prohibition on false fundraising “falls in line with your prior proclamations prohibiting deceptive legal practices and land transactions. I would contend that deceptive fundraising practices pose a m0re immediate and urgent threat to innocent donors and may create a chilling effect on giving at a time when it is needed now more than ever on Maui.”

Green said that the letter was under review and that Lopez previously urged caution in donating to fire relief efforts — on Aug. 9 and again on Aug. 21.

Also on Monday, Maui County and the Maui Police Department released the names of five more victims of the Aug. 8 fire, all of them them older adults from Lahaina.

They are Revelina Tomboc, 81; Morris Kaita, 74; Richard Kam, 88; Linda Vaikeli, 69; and Rex Cole, 64.

The number of fatalities stands at 97, with 74 of them identified and their families notified. Five more victims have been identified, but their families have not been located or notified.

A comment on Cole’s Facebook page from his friend Marianne Jones said they were homeless together around Lahaina Harbor on Front Street, accompanied with a picture of Cole sitting in a walker.

“I had never been homeless and had no clue how to survive,” Jones wrote. “Rex helped. He took me under his wing. Many didn’t, including my family who actually did their best to stop people from helping me. Thank you Rex. Rex’s sister on the mainland was just notified by the FBI that Rex was identified by his finger prints. He couldn’t make it out of the fire. I pray for your sweet soul Rex and dream of more friends and family like you. May you rest in love knowing how grateful I am for you.”

Another post about Cole, from Jelena Dackovic, said: “I want the world to know that you were way more then just a homeless guy on a sidewalk!

“I wanted everyone to know about the beautiful art you made … about all the carvings … and all the instruments and beautiful wood art!

“I also want them to know when that one time Maui county did the sweep and took your prosthetic leg then destroyed it with the rest of your belongings!

“We were never able to replace it!

“Or that one time when you were discharged from the hospital and left to sleep on a sidewalk behind Fleetwoods after a major surgery!

“A hui hou and i (sic) am sorry!

“We all have failed you!”

Another post, from Justin Tyler Yazzie, said, “Life is so not fair and I wish this World was as kind as you were. I’ll remember all your stories old man. All the hard work you did to help build the school in Kapalua, Down the Hatch and the community of Lahaina.”

A GoFundMe account posted by Sione Vaikeli, a Lahaina fire survivor, did not identify Linda Vaikeli by name. But Vaikeli wrote that funds would go toward his wife’s funeral services and other expenses to help Vaikeli “start over.”

“Usually my wife gives me company every tuesday when I have to run my errands,” Vaikeli wrote. “This Tuesday she chose not to. I was on my way back from my doctors appointment, the fire had ravaged through Lahaina Town. When I approached Lahaina. The roads were closed and all access into the town was cut off. My wife was stuck at our home with no way of getting out. The phone lines weren’t working. All communication was cut off.

“Sadly to say. My wife didn’t make it out.

“With a heavy Heart. I ask for your assistance in this great time in Need.

“Nothing is to small or to big.

“The Raised funds will go towards my wife’s services and allow me to start over. A new beginning. Future Long Term Housing, Medical Bills, and food.”

A Facebook post Monday from Naomi May Tomboc said, “We have received very sad news that it was also confirmed that our grandma, Revelina Baybayan Tomboc, is one of the deceased in the fire through the DNA of our aunt, Claire Ceralde, who lives in Lahaina. Both our aunt (Bibiana ‘Bhing’ Lutrania, 58) and grandma were found in a car. It’s a bit of comfort knowing someone helped them to escape but unfortunately, they still didn’t make it.

“We love you Nanay Rebing and Tita Bhing. You two will be forever in our hearts.”

County officials identified Lutrania as one of the victims last week.