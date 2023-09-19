comscore UH setter Kate Lang earns fourth straight Big West award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH setter Kate Lang earns fourth straight Big West award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Four weeks into the 2023 season, the Big West Conference Setter of the Week award has unofficially become the “Kate Lang” Award. The University of Hawaii setter has monopolized the honor to start the season with her record fourth straight award. Read more

Previous Story
Emerson steps up to fill the void on UH’s defense
Next Story
Television and radio – September 19, 2023

Scroll Up