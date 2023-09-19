UH setter Kate Lang earns fourth straight Big West award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four weeks into the 2023 season, the Big West Conference Setter of the Week award has unofficially become the “Kate Lang” Award. The University of Hawaii setter has monopolized the honor to start the season with her record fourth straight award.

The Keller, Texas, native enjoyed a fruitful homecoming in the Fight in the Fort tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, this past week. Lang finished with 134 assists with an average of 13.40 per set to lead the Rainbow Wahine to a 2-1 record in the tournament with wins over Western Carolina and Florida State.

In the team’s lone loss to host TCU in the tournament opener, Lang had 54 assists with a setting percentage of .374. She added eight digs and two blocks.

Hawaii rebounded with a sweep over Western Carolina. Lang had 40 assists with an average of 13.3 assists per set. She had a .460 setting percentage and helped the team to a season-best .345 hitting percentage, along with a season-low 10 hitting errors.

In a match that doubled as the tournament finale and UH’s nonconference finale, Lang finished with 45 assists (15.0 per set) to lead the Rainbow Wahine to a sweep over Florida State.

Lang is the Big West leader with 10.98 assists per set, which puts her at No. 11 in the NCAA.

Chaminade keeps moving up in AVCA poll

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team continues to improve on its team-high ranking in the AVCA/Taraflex Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Silverswords swept crosstown rival Hawaii Pacific in their only match of the week to move up two spots to No.12 in the latest iteration of the poll released on Monday.

The Silverswords beat Hawaii Pacific 25-15, 25-10, 25-16 last Thursday to stay unbeaten with a 12-0 record this season.

Chaminade became the highest-ranked team in the West Region after Cal State San Bernardino dropped to No. 14 after being on the wrong end of a sweep against Sonoma State.

Next up for the Silverswords is a three-game homestand against a trio of predicted PacWest top five finishers. The ’Swords take on Point Loma on Thursday, Azusa Pacific on Saturday and Concordia Irvine on Sunday.