Girls volleyball Top 10: Punahou strengthens hold on No. 1

Punahou collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 this week.

The Buffanblu defeated then-No. 3 ‘Iolani in four sets, then swept University and No. 7 Hawaii Baptist last week. Punahou (20-1, 6-0 ILH) has been at the top spot all season.

Kamehameha remained at No. 2 after sweeping ‘Iolani and Le Jardin on the heels of a five-set loss to Punahou on Sept. 8.

Kamehameha-Hawaii moved up a notch to No. 3 after a sweep of Kealakehe.

‘Iolani dropped to No. 4 following losses to Punahou and Kamehameha. The Raiders closed the week with a sweep of Mid-Pacific. Ahead for ‘Iolani: Maryknoll, University and Punahou.

Fifth-ranked Moanalua begins its OIA regular season with matches against Roosevelt on Tuesday and Kaiser on Thursday.

Baldwin, Hawaii Baptist, Kahuku, Mililani and Damien round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (9) (20-1, 6-0 ILH) 90 1

> def. No. 7 Hawaii Baptist 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

> next: at Le Jardin, Tuesday

> next: at Maryknoll, Thursday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday

2. Kamehameha (12-2, 4-1 ILH) 80 2

> won at Le Jardin 25-8, 25-22, 25-17

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (15-1, 6-0 BIIF) 69 4

> won at Kealakehe 25-13, 25-16, 25-13

> next: vs. Keaau, Monday

> next: at Hilo, Wednesday

4. ‘Iolani (17-5, 2-2 ILH) 65 3

> lost to No. 1 Punahou 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19

> lost at No. 2 Kamehameha 25-16, 25-16, 25-22

> def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20

> next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday

> next: vs. University, Thursday (Maryknoll gym)

> next: at Punahou, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

5. Moanalua (16-7, 0-0 OIA) 52 5

> bye

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Tuesday

> next: vs. Kaiser, Thursday

6. Baldwin (7-6, 4-0 MIL) 38 6

> def. KS-Maui 25-16, 25-16, 25-9

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday

7. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 1-1 ILH) 30 7

> lost to Mid-Pacific 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

> lost at No. 1 Punahou 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday

> next: vs. University, Saturday

8. Kahuku (8-3, 1-0 OIA) 22 8

> bye

> def. Kaimuki 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

9. Mililani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 18 9

> bye

>.next: vs. Waianae, Monday, 6 pm

> next: at Waialua, Wednesday, 6 pm

10. Damien (10-3, 3-0 ILH) 16 10

> won at Sacred Hearts 21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

> won at Hanalani 25-13, 25-20, 25-12

> next: at Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Saturday

Also receiving votes: Mid-Pacific 6, University 6, Kapolei 2, Hilo 1.

———

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser