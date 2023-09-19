Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls volleyball Top 10: Punahou strengthens hold on No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:56 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Punahou collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Punahou collected all nine first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 this week. The Buffanblu defeated then-No. 3 ‘Iolani in four sets, then swept University and No. 7 Hawaii Baptist last week. Punahou (20-1, 6-0 ILH) has been at the top spot all season. Kamehameha remained at No. 2 after sweeping ‘Iolani and Le Jardin on the heels of a five-set loss to Punahou on Sept. 8. Kamehameha-Hawaii moved up a notch to No. 3 after a sweep of Kealakehe. ‘Iolani dropped to No. 4 following losses to Punahou and Kamehameha. The Raiders closed the week with a sweep of Mid-Pacific. Ahead for ‘Iolani: Maryknoll, University and Punahou. Fifth-ranked Moanalua begins its OIA regular season with matches against Roosevelt on Tuesday and Kaiser on Thursday. Baldwin, Hawaii Baptist, Kahuku, Mililani and Damien round out the Top 10. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. Punahou (9) (20-1, 6-0 ILH) 90 1 > def. No. 7 Hawaii Baptist 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 > next: at Le Jardin, Tuesday > next: at Maryknoll, Thursday > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday 2. Kamehameha (12-2, 4-1 ILH) 80 2 > won at Le Jardin 25-8, 25-22, 25-17 > next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday 3. Kamehameha-Hawaii (15-1, 6-0 BIIF) 69 4 > won at Kealakehe 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 > next: vs. Keaau, Monday > next: at Hilo, Wednesday 4. ‘Iolani (17-5, 2-2 ILH) 65 3 > lost to No. 1 Punahou 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19 > lost at No. 2 Kamehameha 25-16, 25-16, 25-22 > def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20 > next: at Maryknoll, Tuesday > next: vs. University, Thursday (Maryknoll gym) > next: at Punahou, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. 5. Moanalua (16-7, 0-0 OIA) 52 5 > bye > next: vs. Roosevelt, Tuesday > next: vs. Kaiser, Thursday 6. Baldwin (7-6, 4-0 MIL) 38 6 > def. KS-Maui 25-16, 25-16, 25-9 > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday 7. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 1-1 ILH) 30 7 > lost to Mid-Pacific 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20 > lost at No. 1 Punahou 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 > next: vs. Damien, Tuesday > next: vs. University, Saturday 8. Kahuku (8-3, 1-0 OIA) 22 8 > bye > def. Kaimuki 25-13, 25-14, 25-11 9. Mililani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 18 9 > bye >.next: vs. Waianae, Monday, 6 pm > next: at Waialua, Wednesday, 6 pm 10. Damien (10-3, 3-0 ILH) 16 10 > won at Sacred Hearts 21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 > won at Hanalani 25-13, 25-20, 25-12 > next: at Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday > next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Saturday Also receiving votes: Mid-Pacific 6, University 6, Kapolei 2, Hilo 1. ——— Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser Previous Story Emerson steps up to fill the void on UH’s defense Next Story Television and radio – September 19, 2023