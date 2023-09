Scoreboard – September 19, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis Field.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University High at ‘Iolani II, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Moanalua; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kailua at Kaiser; Kalani at Castle. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kahuku (White only), 5 p.m.; Farrington at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kalaheo; Kailua at Castle; Roosevelt at Kahuku. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Campbell; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waipahu at Leilehua; Waialua at Radford. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys and girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

OIA West girls: Mililani at Aiea; Radford at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Campbell. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Waipahu at Waianae (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.); Waialua at Leilehua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity at 6 p.m.).

Bowling

ILH

GIRLS VARSITY

Punahou 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Hanalani 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Maryknoll 3, Damien 0

Kamehameha 3, Island Pacific 0

‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 1

GAME/SERIES HIGH

DMS: Macy Ramos 129/Savannah Stephen 349

HAN: Taelor Maganis 181/494

HBA: Oriana Kaaloa 138/358

IOL: Mia Patton 183/508

IPA: Krislyn Elmore 134/336

KSK: Haydyn Ideue 192/Mariah Antoque 464

MS: Amber Rayray 162/441

MPI: Caitlyn Chang 179/465

PBA: Brieanna Naki 126/Mari Miyasato 325

PUN: Pilialoha Lloyd 150/Dasha Nguyen 381

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Waialua 25-14, 25-20, 25-18

Girls Junior Varsity

Kapolei def. Waialua 21-6, 21-14

ILH

Girls Varsity

Punahou II def. Sacred Hearts 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

Water Polo

ILH

Boys Varsity 1

Saturday

‘Iolani 8, LJA 4

Goal Scorers—IOL: Reef Hangai 3, Jackson Iwata 2, Nigel Palalay, Isaiah Weeks, Spencer Churchill. LJA: Jaxon Hinrichs, Jack Ferandin, Wilson Smith, Nathan Stoutemyer

Monday

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal Scorers—PUN: Nicholas Davidson 4, Porter Blair 2, Hayden Dikeman, Kodai Eskin, Blake Garlin, Dylan McManus and Skyler Tjapkes. MPI: Dylan Morris 3, Jordan Cliffors 2, Rylind Butler and Derek Hunsaker.

Boys Varsity 2

Saturday

Punahou 14, MPI 1

Goal Scorers—PUN: Beck Kilpatrick 3, Tyler Lau 2, Jeffery Ferrer 2, Raihau Sunaoka, Lochlain Keenan, Aaron Ruhaak, Logan Bauer, Owen Williams, William Ancheta, Jake Davidson. MPI: Jaxson Butler

Monday

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 5

Goal Scorers—PUN: Jeffrey Ferrer 3, Lochlain Keenan 3, Tyler Lau 3, Kainoa Bird 2, Aaron Ruhaak, Owen Williams. MPI: Jaxson Butler, Milo Kiyabu, Joseph Kukea, Jack Mitchell and Wyatt Morris.

Kamehameha 16, Le Jardin 1

Goal Scorers—KSK: Kyan Shigekane 2, Oliko Hudgens 2, Hako Hudgens 2, Camden Fong, Koalii Kamai-Hudson 3, Lennox Quihano-Meehan 3, Ammon Miyamoto, Shane Koki, Daniel Donahue. LJA: Oliver Miller.