Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 19, 2023 Today Updated 11:04 p.m. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Angels at Rays 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Phillies at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Tigers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Basketball: wnba playoffs Game 2: Mystics at Liberty 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Game 2: Dream at Wings 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 SOCCER Champions Lg: Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp 9 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Champions Lg: Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 College men: Maryland at Penn State noon BIGTEN NA/248 79* College men: Northwestern at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* TENNIS WTA Guangzhou 1:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 3 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Guangzhou 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Stanford at California 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Stanford at California 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional Coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional Coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Mets at Marlins 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Angels at Rays 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Tigers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Basketball: wnba playoffs Game 3: Sun at Lynx 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 SOCCER Champions Lg: Bayern vs. Manchester United 9 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA English Champ: Norwich City vs. Leicester City 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Champions Lg: R. Sociedad vs. Inter Milan 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Canadian: Vancouver FC at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* TENNIS ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Guangzhou midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP Zhuhai, Chengdu; WTA Guangzhou 1:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Guadalajara 3 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP Zhuhai; WTA Guangzhou 7 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* volleyball: college women Rutgers at Penn State noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Missouri at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Georgia Tech at Clemson 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Mississippi State at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262 Illinois at Indiana 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Houston at BYU 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 USC at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* USC at UCLA 4 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM Wednesday TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Diamondbacks 9:10 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 12:25 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM