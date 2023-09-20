Editorial | Letters Letter: Cash-only cab rides inconvenient at airport Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The last three times I returned from a trip, I went to the taxi section of the arrivals area of the airport. To get a taxi home, I was told they only accept cash. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The last three times I returned from a trip, I went to the taxi section of the arrivals area of the airport. To get a taxi home, I was told they only accept cash. I think there should be a sign at the curb saying, “Cash only.” It’s a real inconvenience because you don’t always have a lot of cash returning from a trip. John Berry Punahou EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Booing has no place in local football stands