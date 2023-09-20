Letter: Cash-only cab rides inconvenient at airport

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The last three times I returned from a trip, I went to the taxi section of the arrivals area of the airport. To get a taxi home, I was told they only accept cash. I think there should be a sign at the curb saying, “Cash only.”

It’s a real inconvenience because you don’t always have a lot of cash returning from a trip.

John Berry

Punahou

