comscore Letter: Cash-only cab rides inconvenient at airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Cash-only cab rides inconvenient at airport

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The last three times I returned from a trip, I went to the taxi section of the arrivals area of the airport. To get a taxi home, I was told they only accept cash. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Booing has no place in local football stands

Scroll Up