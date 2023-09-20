comscore Letter: Lahaina’s Pioneer Inn has been recreated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lahaina’s Pioneer Inn has been recreated

  • Today
  • Updated 8:26 p.m.

Ever since I was hired as a forester on Maui a short time before statehood, I have held in my mind that the two most noteworthy Lahaina icons are the sprawling banyan tree and its nearby neighbor, the historic Pioneer Inn. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Booing has no place in local football stands

Scroll Up