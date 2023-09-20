Letter: Maui residents shouldn’t pay excessive legal fees

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

People need to wait until the final reports come out and put the blame of the fire in Lahaina on the actual causes, and not just where people think it belongs. Read more

People need to wait until the final reports come out and put the blame of the fire in Lahaina on the actual causes, and not just where people think it belongs. Then those who need help should accept it from the state and lawyers who are offering their services for free or for drastically reduced rates. Don’t go seeking lawyers who are asking for one-third of the settlement.

Gov. Josh Green is trying to put together something for the residents while doing away with the lawyers looking for a fat paycheck.

There is no amount of money that can ease the pain that the residents feel, but they need the money to start to rebuild their lives. It would be good if they banded together to pursue their claims so they will be treated fairly and equally, and people will not be shortchanged because of the ability of their lawyers.

It also would help if the state can advance some of the settlement money residents eventually will get to start to rebuilding their lives.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

