The City Council continues to seek ways to restrict parking on public streets, with special permits for residents and fines for interlopers. Some of the latest variations on Bill 20’s restricted parking zone (RPZ) proposal include fixed, annual permit fees, time limits and RPZ-free sections near shorelines or legal hiking and hunting areas.

Any version of the bill would require the city to set up, maintain and enforce the program. It also would essentially privatize certain public roads that are maintained by all Oahu taxpayers. In whatever form, Bill 20 looks like a bad idea.