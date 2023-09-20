Hawaii man, 99, golfs 4 times a week with his friends
- By Ann Miller/ Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:45 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Warren Stone watches his shot from the fairway during a round of golf at Oahu Country Club. Stone, 99, golfs Oahu Country Club four times a week.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree