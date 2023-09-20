Hawaii woman, 81, eradicates invasive plants in native forests
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charlotte Yamane, 81, a former Kualoa Ranch employee, keeps her machete handy to eradicate invasive plants and trees throughout the property and elsewhere on the island. Yamane took down a tree in August in the valley at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charlotte Yamane, 81, poses for a portrait in the valley at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa.