Hawaii woman, 81, eradicates invasive plants in native forests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii woman, 81, eradicates invasive plants in native forests

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlotte Yamane, 81, a former Kualoa Ranch employee, keeps her machete handy to eradicate invasive plants and trees throughout the property and elsewhere on the island. Yamane took down a tree in August in the valley at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Charlotte Yamane, 81, poses for a portrait in the valley at Kualoa Ranch in Kaaawa.

The 81-year-old woman is legendary in environmental and hiking circles for her work in eradicating invasive alien plants and planting native ones in their stead. Read more

