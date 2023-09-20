comscore Psychiatrist, 96, assists patients in finding peace and comfort | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Psychiatrist, 96, assists patients in finding peace and comfort

  • By Darcel Rockett / Chicago Tribune
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CHICAGO TRIBUNE / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE PHOTOS Phyllis Loeff’s psychiatry practice, which she runs from her home in Highland Park, Ill., is busier than ever.

    Phyllis Loeff’s psychiatry practice, which she runs from her home in Highland Park, Ill., is busier than ever.

At 96, Phyllis Loeff is a psychiatrist who has been practicing for over 50 years. While working at such an age may seem a feat unto itself for many, Loeff is humble. Read more

