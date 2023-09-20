Psychiatrist, 96, assists patients in finding peace and comfort
- By Darcel Rockett / Chicago Tribune
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
CHICAGO TRIBUNE / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE PHOTOS
Phyllis Loeff’s psychiatry practice, which she runs from her home in Highland Park, Ill., is busier than ever.
