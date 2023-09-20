Retired professor, 94, sponsors scholarships for future teachers
Dolores “Dee” Curtis, bottom, with Sue K. Hanson in an undated photo at her home in Honolulu.
Delores “Dee” Curtis started the Sue K. Hanson and Deloris M. Curtis Scholarship program to provide an education degree for prospective teachers from West Oahu who commit to teaching children in the same community. The program was made possible when Hanson, a lifelong friend and colleague, left Curtis a large inheritance. Curtis, once an avid golfer, proudly holds a trophy at her Honolulu home, awarded for one of seven holes-in-one she shot.