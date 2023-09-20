comscore Retired professor, 94, sponsors scholarships for future teachers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Retired professor, 94, sponsors scholarships for future teachers

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Delores “Dee” Curtis started the Sue K. Hanson and Deloris M. Curtis Scholarship program to provide an education degree for prospective teachers from West Oahu who commit to teaching children in the same community. The program was made possible when Hanson, a lifelong friend and colleague, left Curtis a large inheritance. Curtis, once an avid golfer, proudly holds a trophy at her Honolulu home, awarded for one of seven holes-in-one she shot.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Delores “Dee” Curtis started the Sue K. Hanson and Deloris M. Curtis Scholarship program to provide an education degree for prospective teachers from West Oahu who commit to teaching children in the same community. The program was made possible when Hanson, a lifelong friend and colleague, left Curtis a large inheritance. Curtis, once an avid golfer, proudly holds a trophy at her Honolulu home, awarded for one of seven holes-in-one she shot.

At 94, her latest effort is a college scholarship program to enable people from Waianae and other economically challenged areas to become teachers on the Leeward Coast. Read more

