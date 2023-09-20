comscore Lahainaluna High seniors are offered UH scholarships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lahainaluna High seniors are offered UH scholarships

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii announced Tuesday that it will offer full scholarships to every Lahainaluna High School senior in the class of 2024, to support them in their recovery from the Lahaina wildfire disaster. Read more

