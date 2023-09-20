comscore Navy ‘recklessly destroyed’ Red Hill evidence, lawyers allege | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy ‘recklessly destroyed’ Red Hill evidence, lawyers allege

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“This is not an unsophisticated party; the Navy knows it has to preserve evidence.”</strong> <strong>Kristina Baehr</strong> <em>An attorney for the plaintiffs</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “This is not an unsophisticated party; the Navy knows it has to preserve evidence.”

    Kristina Baehr

    An attorney for the plaintiffs

Attorneys representing families sickened by the 2021 Red Hill water crisis introduced a motion in Honolulu’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday that alleges that Navy officials “recklessly destroyed” text and phone rec­ords between two key officials. Read more

