2 Hawaii schools are named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Kaelepulu and Maunawili elementary schools have been named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education in recognition of their students’ high academic achievement, and will be celebrated in a November ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The two Hawaii schools were among 353 school winners nationwide announced Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Both are in Kailua, on Oahu. It was the second time Kaelepulu was named a National Blue Ribbon School; it received the recognition also in 2015.

The Blue Ribbon program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on high academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, a state Depart­ment of Education news release said.

The two Hawaii schools met the National Blue Ribbon Schools award criteria for “Exemplary High-Performing Schools” by ranking among Hawaii’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.