Outrigger Resorts &Hotels has made the following appointments:

>> Kiana Beimes has been appointed to general manager of the Ohana Waikiki East by Outrigger. Previously, she was area director of front services for the property in addition to the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. She was also assistant area director for the same hotels and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and front office manager at the Beachcomber.

>> Ceci Hamao has been appointed as general manager of the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. She has been resort manager at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort since 2022. Before that she was area director of front services for Outrigger’s six Waikiki hotels and began her Outrigger career as front office manager. She came to Outrigger from The Modern, where she was director of front services, and started her hospitality career at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, as guest services manager.

