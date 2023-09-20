comscore Wildfires drag down Maui’s August hotel performance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wildfires drag down Maui’s August hotel performance

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Occupancy at Maui County hotels dropped to 52.2% in August, which saw tourism plummet in the wake of deadly wildfires that destroyed Lahaina town, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published Tuesday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Read more

