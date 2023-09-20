UH Hilo women’s soccer ranked No. 8; Arakawa honored

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team got a double dose of good news Tuesday, with the Vulcans moving back into the national poll at No. 8 and Teani Arakawa being named PacWest Player of the Week.

Hawaii Hilo beat Stanislaus State 3-1 on Friday in its only game of the week. In the previous poll, the Vulcans fell from No. 14 to out of the poll with zero votes after a scoreless draw with Northwest Nazarene.

Arakawa, a junior and King Kekaulike graduate, had a goal and two assists in the victory over Stanislaus State.

Later Tuesday, Arakawa had a goal and an assist as Hawaii Hilo beat Hawaii Pacific 3-1 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Vulcans went up 1-0 on Filippa Graneld’s goal at 18:39 off an assist from Arakawa. Hilo went up 3-0 on goals by Arakawa at 58:06 and Alyssa Padron at 64:09. Jazlynn Ellis assisted on the final goal.

The Sharks’ Carissa Miller scored at 71:25 off an assist from Justice Valdez.

Hawaii Hilo, the two-time defending PacWest champion, improved to 3-0-1, while HPU fell to 0-4-1.

Chaminade, HPU men play to 1-1 draw

The Chaminade and Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday at Saint Louis School field.

The Silverswords took a 1-0 lead on Owen Malone’s goal at 8:08, and the Sharks equalized on Kelly Takara’s goal at 71:34.

Connor Margo made three saves for Chaminade (0-3-1) and Brandon Yasue finished with three saves for HPU (1-3-1).