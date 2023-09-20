comscore UH Hilo women’s soccer ranked No. 8; Arakawa honored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo women’s soccer ranked No. 8; Arakawa honored

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team got a double dose of good news Tuesday, with the Vulcans moving back into the national poll at No. 8 and Teani Arakawa being named PacWest Player of the Week. Read more

