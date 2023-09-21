comscore Column: What can WE do, today, that will sustain tomorrow? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: What can WE do, today, that will sustain tomorrow?

  • By Dennis Short
  • Today
  • Updated 9:36 p.m.
  • Dennis Short is president of BMW of Hawaii.

Aug. 8, 2023, will forever be marked in history as a day of incomprehensible, catastrophic loss for Lahaina and Kula, Maui, and simultaneously, a profound moment that awakened a humanitarian call-to-action for individual and corporate mobilization that was not dependent on a federal first-response. Read more

