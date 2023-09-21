Letter: Ala Wai bridge money should go to Maui relief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I support 100% the recommendation to give the $25 million in federal funding for the Ala Wai bridge project to Maui for the reconstruction of Lahaina (“Give Ala Wai bridge money to Maui,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 17).

No one living on the Ala Wai will miss this project, as demonstrated at the community meeting on the Ala Wai bridge proposal held on Sept. 9 at the Ala Wai Elementary School.

Nor will it be missed by the canoe club, which provides irreplaceable benefits to our youth and would be displaced; or users of the soccer, baseball, basketball facilities and community garden who will be denied parking and access by years of construction.

The needs of our fellow citizens on Maui are so much more important than this nonessential project.

Lastly, as a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz actually can make it happen.

Robert Hoffman

Waikiki

