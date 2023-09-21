comscore Letter: Ala Wai bridge money should go to Maui relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Ala Wai bridge money should go to Maui relief

I support 100% the recommendation to give the $25 million in federal funding for the Ala Wai bridge project to Maui for the reconstruction of Lahaina (“Give Ala Wai bridge money to Maui,” Star- Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 17). Read more

