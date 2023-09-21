Letter: B.J. Penn should speak out against bullying

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state’s chief housing officer has resigned, citing threats against her and her family (“Housing chief Nani Medeiros’ resignation raises questions about future of Green’s panel,” Star- Advertiser, Sept. 8). When called out, B.J. Penn asserted that he does not condone bullying.

Assuming that we take him at his word, a positive next step would be for him to use his podium to come out and say that loud and clear to his followers.

Could another positive step be to invite Penn to sit on the housing panel, so he can be part of the solution?

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

