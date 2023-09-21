Letter: Government drops ball on collecting traffic fines

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Walking my dogs recently in my neighborhood, I have noticed more and more cars with way-past due dates on safety inspections and even license plates. It’s a concern to me on several fronts.

If our government doesn’t receive what it expects, then it will just charge the rest of us more next year to make up for it. Then I wonder if the car owners are paying their insurance.

All those things concern me, and then comes an article in the newspaper (“Honolulu City Council proposal seeks to help state collect unpaid traffic fines,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 15). How much? $81 million! I did not see this coming. I was hoping it was a misprint.

Folks, let’s get on the same page here. $81 million is a lot of money. This is beyond incompetence; in the private sector, people would be fired. Why do we have to put up with this? Why should we put up with this? Government needs to fix this, now.

F.M. Scotty Anderson

Waialae Nui

