comscore Letter: Government drops ball on collecting traffic fines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Government drops ball on collecting traffic fines

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Walking my dogs recently in my neighborhood, I have noticed more and more cars with way-past due dates on safety inspections and even license plates. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Cut numbers of destructive deer

Scroll Up