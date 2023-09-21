Letter: Ticket fees unfair for Maui fundraisers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chef Chai and multiple top chefs and entertainers hosted an incredibly wonderful fundraiser for Maui recently. It was well-attended, though not well-promoted.

However, rather than run down to the box office, I bought my ticket through Ticketmaster. It greedily charged a substantial premium, which I doubt went to the Maui cause. City events should stop using this company even though it supplies the ticket scanners.

It was just announced that Iam Tongi will have concerts on Oahu and Maui, with tickets to be purchased through Ticketmaster and another company on Maui. There was no mention of another option, such as buying tickets at the box office with no extra fees. I know it’s easier for the productions, but it’s not fair, especially in the case of a fundraiser.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

