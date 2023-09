Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some people eager to get the just-released new COVID-19 vaccine are reporting trouble getting their health insurance to help cover the cost. It’s a temporary glitch, according to HMSA, the state’s largest provider, and the latest vaccines will be covered, the company told the Star-Advertiser. Let’s hope so.

In the meantime, the federal government just announced it would again provide free test kits through covidtests.gov.

That’s good news. As we enter the fall/winter season, it’s important to be prepared.