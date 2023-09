Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not just the scholarship money — though at up to $13,536 per year, the dollars are substantial. Read more

It’s not just the scholarship money — though at up to $13,536 per year, the dollars are substantial. It’s also the support and encouragement being offered to all Lahai- naluna High School seniors that could make the difference of a lifetime.

On Tuesday, the University of Hawaii announced full scholarships for every one of some 190 seniors enrolled at Lahainaluna as of Aug. 7, for at least the first year of attendance at a UH campus; funds are being sought to cover subsequent years. These students were affected by COVID-19 as freshmen, and now have been displaced by the Lahaina wildfire. College might not be for everyone, but for those seniors considering it, this scholarship will help them forward.