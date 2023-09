Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island Insurance has appointed Kevin Shimamura as its accounting and finance controller. Shimamura has over two decades of financial experience, including public accounting, product strategy and analytics. Most recently, he was vice president and senior manager of account analysis at Bank of Hawaii. Other previous positions include senior manager of retail deposits and analytics at Bank of Hawaii and senior audit associate at KPMG. He is a certified public accountant in the state of Hawaii.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that John C. Wang has rejoined the firm in its Waikele office as an independent agent. Prior to rejoining Coldwell Banker, he was a clerk in the receiving office at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel. Wang first joined Coldwell Banker in 2015.

Kaiser Permanente has named Michelle Gaskill-­Hames, BSN, MHA, as regional president of Kaiser Permanente for Southern California and Hawaii, a role she has held on an interim basis since April 2023. Gaskill-­Hames is former chief operating officer and chief strategy, growth and experience officer for Southern California and Hawaii. She was named interim president following the retirement of Julie Miller-Phipps. Gaskill-Hames joined Kaiser Permanente in 2016 and held a progression of leadership roles in Northern California before moving to Southern California in 2022.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.