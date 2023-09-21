comscore Suspect in fatal hit-and-run pleads no contest to driving without valid driver’s license | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run pleads no contest to driving without valid driver’s license

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
    Mitchel Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing in District Court on Wednesday. Miyashiro is suspected in the hit-and-run that killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara.

    A person places flowers at a memorial for Sara Yara, 16, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in February at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street. Suspected driver Mitchel Miyashiro pleaded no contest during his court appearance Wednesday to a prior traffic citation for driving without a license.

The 46-year-old man arrested in the Feb. 15 hit-and-run collision that killed a McKinley High School student pleaded no contest Wednesday to driving without a valid driver’s license on Jan. 5, just six weeks prior to the fatal incident. Read more

