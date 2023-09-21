Suspect in fatal hit-and-run pleads no contest to driving without valid driver’s license
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:14 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mitchel Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing in District Court on Wednesday. Miyashiro is suspected in the hit-and-run that killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 22
A person places flowers at a memorial for Sara Yara, 16, who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in February at Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street. Suspected driver Mitchel Miyashiro pleaded no contest during his court appearance Wednesday to a prior traffic citation for driving without a license.