Hawaii Beat | Sports Basketball officials meeting Tuesday By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii State Basketball Officials Association will hold a meeting Tuesday at Damien Memorial School for those interested in officiating high school basketball games.

The organization's first meeting of the year is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants, who must be 18 and older, will attend mandatory sessions in rules, mechanics, philosophy and on-court situations. Individuals with no experience or those interested in officiating youth and intermediate leagues are also encouraged to attend.

The HSBOA is a nonprofit organization that officiates Oahu Interscholastic Association boys and girls basketball games. For more information, call Alton Mamiya at 808-551-0916 or visit hsboa.weebly.com to sign-up.

HPU volleyball swept by Point Loma

The Hawaii Pacific volleyball team remained winless after falling to Point Loma 25-7, 25-14, 25-18 on Wednesday at St. Francis' Shark Tank.

Lindsey Tapp had seven kills and Tehani Pescaia finished with 11 assists for the Sharks (0-6, 0-2 PacWest). Abigail Nua had 14 kills for the Sea Lions (6-4, 3-0).