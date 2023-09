Scoreboard – September 21, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

FOOTBALL

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Roosevelt,

6 p.m.

SOCCER

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Point Loma vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: ‘Iolani vs. University High, 5 p.m. at Maryknoll; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Punahou II, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Damien, 6:30 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalani at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Farrington. White at 5 p.m.; JV at 6 p.m.; Varsity at 7 p.m. Also: Anuenue at Kailua (White only),

5 p.m.; Castle at Kaimuki (White at 5 p.m.;

Varsity at 6 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou,

6 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Open: Punahou at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division I: Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

ILH Division II: Punahou I-AA at Saint Louis I-AA, 3:15 p.m.; Pac-Five at

Kamehameha I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA DI/Open: Moanalua vs. Aiea, 5 p.m. at Radford; Mililani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Campbell at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Waianae at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Pearl City,

7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(Record 1-3)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Sept. 9 vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at No. 13 Oregon L, 55-10

Saturday vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Waipio 14, Yankees 5

Lokahi 7, Ho‘o Ikaika 0

Zen 7, Action 0

Islanders 23, Kupuna Kane 22

Sportsmen 19, P.H. Shipyard 5

Aikane 14, Na Kahuna 1

Golden Eagles 12, Makules 0

Hui Ohana 16, Kool Katz 4

Fat Katz 19, Go Deep 7

Firehouse 7, Bad Company 0

Hawaiians 17, Na Pueo 5

WATER POLO

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 9, Mid-Pacific 6. Goal scorers—KS: Caleb Wright 3, Akahai

Hudgens 2, Talon Foing, Konnor Chang, Wynn Ferriera, Kodi Kwan. MPI: Rylind Butler 3, Dylan Morris 2, Jordan Clifford 1.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 9, Kamehameha 6. Goal

scorers—Pun: Jeffery Ferrer 3, Tyler Lau 2, Raihau Sunaoka 2, Keenan Lochlain, Beck Kilpatrick. KS: Camden Fong 2, Oliko

Hudgens 2, Kamakoa Kaluhiaw, Lennox Quihano Meehan.

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH School

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity III

Hawaiian Mission def. St. Andrew’s 25-8, 15-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-12

OIA West

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Waialua def. Leilehua 25-18, 25-23, 25-19

Campbell def. Nanakuli 17-25, 25-16,

25-20, 25-13

Girls White

Leilehua def. Waialua, scores NA

Nanakuli def. Campbell 21-19, 18-21,

15-13

Girls JV

Campbell def. Nanakuli 21-19, 21-4

OIA East

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kaiser def. Kailua 14-25, 25-13, 15-25,

25-19

Girls White

Kailua def. Kaiser 14-21, 21-16, 15-13

Girls JV

Kailua def. Kaiser 20-21, 21-17, 15-14

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Konawaena def. Christian Liberty 25-12,

25-12, 25-10

Waiakea def. Keaau 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-15,

18-25, 25-12, 25-23

Girls JV

Waiakea def. Keaau 25-7, 25-21

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 26-24,

25-23

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Island Pacific 2, Hawaii Baptist 1

Damien 3, Pacific Buddhist Academy 0

‘Iolani 3, Maryknoll 0

Hanalani 3, Punahou 0

High game/series—KS: Haydyn Ideue 181/Taylor Akau 431. SHA: Sophia

Phillips 148/Katelyn Salcedo 395. IPA: Krislyn Elmore 126/324. HBA: Tyler

Yamanoha 135/Alissa Tong 332. DMS: Savannah Stephen 155/393. PBA: Mari Miyasato 148/390. Iol: Mia Patton 190/535. Mary: Briana Sarae 134/361. Han: Taelor Maganis 162/478. Pun:

Dasha Nguyen 162/449.

Girls JV

Kamehameha 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Punahou Gold 2, ‘Iolani Red 1

‘Iolani Black 3, Maryknoll 0