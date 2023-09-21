Wahine learn lesson in Texas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After 11 nonconference games, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team begins Big West play on Friday understanding the full picture of what the Wahine are capable of doing — and not doing. Read more

They have shown the ability to handle a Pac-12 team like USC in back-to-back matches. They are capable of shutting down the best hitting team by percentage in the country in Florida State in a sweep.

Their grit was on full display coming back from a 2-1 deficit on opening night to beat Northwestern in five and again two weeks later, sweeping Pepperdine less than 24 hours after a disappointing loss in five late in the night against Liberty.

They also know what they can’t do. They can’t take teams for granted like they did, perhaps, in becoming the first ranked team ever to lose to the Lady Flames.

They have to play their best at the crucial moments of sets, or else a winnable match against UCLA ends up a loss in four.

Most of all, they can’t lose focus and they can’t break down mentally. A 24-20 lead against TCU last week up 1-0 in the match ended in a four-set loss in what would have been a nice addition to the resume.

“If you look at the really big picture, that one loss (to TCU) I think is a helpful reminder to them what it could look like if they stop playing,” Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow said Tuesday before practice. “I think we mentally broke down at some point and I think it was a really good lesson for the team, and coaches as well, to know what could happen. I told them we need to fix it before we get into (conference) season.”

UH seemed to do that with its first back-to-back sweeps of the season to close the road trip, including an impressive one over a Florida State squad that had taken No. 3 Florida to five sets earlier in the week. The Seminoles entered the match leading the country in hitting and ended up with their lowest output of the season with five different Rainbow Wahine recording double-digit digs.

At 7-4 entering Friday’s match against Cal State Bakersfield, the trend is certainly pointed upward for the three-time defending Big West champs.

“It has given us some great momentum going into the Big West,” senior Kendra Ham said Tuesday. “I think we’re in a really good position this year.”

Ham earned her first three starts of the season on the road in Texas and put down 26 kills with double figures in digs in all three.

She played in all 29 matches last year but primarily as a defensive and serving specialist. Her 26 kills in Texas are more than she had all of her junior season.

“She was on the court a lot last year so it wasn’t anything different. It was actually kind of normal to me, at least,” said junior setter Kate Lang. “I see her every day and I play with her in here all of the time so it really wasn’t any different. I was pretty stoked for her to be out there and help us out and be able to give to the team in that way.”

Lang earned her fourth consecutive Big West Setter of the Week award on Monday. No other player has won it this season.

Her 10.98 assists per set ranks 10th in Division I.

“It’s great having the awards and everything like that, but at the same time it’s kind of a team thing,” Lang said. “I just think about how like it’s the hitters that are getting me those assists. I’m just putting the ball in the air. It’s great and I’m so appreciative of it and I just feel like it’s a team thing every week.”

Hawaii is 51-5 in Big West play since it finished second to Cal Poly in 2018. The Rainbow Wahine have never lost to the Roadrunners, going 6-0 against a Cal State Bakersfield squad that plays here Friday after beating Cal State Northridge in five sets Tuesday.

The Matadors, who play UH on Sunday, have lost their last 16 matches against the Rainbow Wahine.

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Friday

Hawaii (7-4, 0-0 Big West) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (5-8, 1-0), 7 p.m.

Sunday

Hawaii vs. CSUN (2-10, 0-1), 4 p.m.

TV: Spectrum OC16 (Ch. 16/1016)