Wahine learn lesson in Texas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine learn lesson in Texas

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kendra Ham, above, earned her first three starts of the season on the Texas road trip. She put down 26 kills, with double fi gures in digs in all three.

  • TONY AVELAR/ SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Wahine setter Kate Lang, left, has guided the offense, ranking 10th in Division I at 10.98 assists per set. Lang, who received her fourth straight Big West Setter of the Week Monday.

After 11 nonconference games, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team begins Big West play on Friday understanding the full picture of what the Wahine are capable of doing — and not doing. Read more

