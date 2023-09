Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have to partly disagree with “NIMBYs attack bridge with misinformation” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 19).

The current administration’s plan and funding is for improvements to roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure. So the government’s $25 million could go to our deteriorating roads, augment rail or fix choke points like the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Acacia Road by Home Depot and Sam’s Club, just to name a few. This instead of returning the money to augment mainland projects.

If the estimated cost of the Ala Wai bridge is $60 million-plus, where is the other $35 million-plus coming from? If from our tax dollars, I’m sure most of us would rather that money go to Maui relief.

Emil James

Waikele

