Letter: Commentary excellent, editorial insensitive

I am writing with two goals. The first is to support the excellent analysis by Noel Kent on forgetting our past wars to our detriment in today’s conflicts (“We fail to learn from our warring past,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 20).

The second is to condemn the incredibly cruel and insensitive editorial on slaughtering innocent deer on Maui and Molokai (“Cut numbers of destructive deer,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 20). The articles appeared next to each other.

First, Kent’s commentary: He points out the role of racism, nationalism and empire-building in bringing about major wars. Most importantly, he illustrates how we have forgotten the way our failure to learn from the huge mistakes of the past wars can and does lead to repeating those mistakes — except now, those mistakes can annihilate humanity in a nuclear war.

Second, that frightening editorial: How is it possible that a major paper like our Star-Advertiser can support a campaign to kill sensitive and social creatures like deer? It is simply atrocious and to some degree frightening. The editorial even concludes by saying that “mass eradication must also be part of the solution.”

Hewa! This must be the most horrifying and thoughtless editorial in the history of the Star-Advertiser.

Joel Fischer

Waialae

