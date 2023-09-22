Letter: Compare auto, bus traffic on West Side

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The long-awaited figures on rail usage finally came out: Fewer than 4,000 travelers a day means less than 2,000 people use the train, assuming they are making round trips. I’ll bet nearly all those riders were former bus riders.

I’d like to see the figures on bus usage from the West Side. I’ll bet the number decreased correspondingly. The justification for the rail was not to be a substitute for bus usage, but to convert the environmentally harmful automobile traffic to the rail. How about comparing changes in auto and bus traffic since the rail began, to enable us to do a proper true evaluation of the value of the rail?

Bob Karman

Hawaii Kai

