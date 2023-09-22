Letter: Provide a better cart for houseless to use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I cannot stop thinking about the cruelty of Bill 49 (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Shopping carts have always been and will always be a stopgap for those navigating difficult daily life without shelter. Read more

I cannot stop thinking about the cruelty of Bill 49 (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Shopping carts have always been and will always be a stopgap for those navigating difficult daily life without shelter.

At the risk of grossly oversimplifying a complicated issue, what if we considered this alternative to the City Council’s criminalization of survival?

>> Host a contest among engineering students to design a better cart, uniquely designed to suit Oahu’s environment.

>> Social work and welfare students could interview willing houseless people about helpful practical cart features.

>> Business, advertising, finance and public administration classes could fund the carts with a mix of grants, fundraising campaigns and advertising of local businesses.

>> Nonprofit groups could host cart swap days across the island to recover store carts in exchange for better carts, with no penalty.

A collaborative creative endeavor could minimize sidewalk disruption, reduce law enforcement strain, decrease business financial loss and, most importantly, provide a more dignified alternative for the unsheltered.

Lauren Weldon May

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter