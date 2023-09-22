comscore Letter: Provide a better cart for houseless to use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Provide a better cart for houseless to use

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I cannot stop thinking about the cruelty of Bill 49 (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Shopping carts have always been and will always be a stopgap for those navigating difficult daily life without shelter. Read more

