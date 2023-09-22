Editorial | Letters Letter: Provide a better cart for houseless to use Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I cannot stop thinking about the cruelty of Bill 49 (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Shopping carts have always been and will always be a stopgap for those navigating difficult daily life without shelter. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I cannot stop thinking about the cruelty of Bill 49 (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Shopping carts have always been and will always be a stopgap for those navigating difficult daily life without shelter. At the risk of grossly oversimplifying a complicated issue, what if we considered this alternative to the City Council’s criminalization of survival? >> Host a contest among engineering students to design a better cart, uniquely designed to suit Oahu’s environment. >> Social work and welfare students could interview willing houseless people about helpful practical cart features. >> Business, advertising, finance and public administration classes could fund the carts with a mix of grants, fundraising campaigns and advertising of local businesses. >> Nonprofit groups could host cart swap days across the island to recover store carts in exchange for better carts, with no penalty. A collaborative creative endeavor could minimize sidewalk disruption, reduce law enforcement strain, decrease business financial loss and, most importantly, provide a more dignified alternative for the unsheltered. Lauren Weldon May Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Better design needed for Ala Wai bridge