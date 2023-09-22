comscore Prosecutor handling Hawaii Loa murder case is fired | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Prosecutor handling Hawaii Loa murder case is fired

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO A screen capture from 2022 shows the Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was owned by 73-year-old Gary Ruby.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    A screen capture from 2022 shows the Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was owned by 73-year-old Gary Ruby.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 Honolulu Prosecutor SteveAlm said he will assign a new captain to the Elder Abuse team, whose primary job is to go out into the community and talk to groups of kupuna to warn them about scams, to not give out personal information.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022

    Honolulu Prosecutor SteveAlm said he will assign a new captain to the Elder Abuse team, whose primary job is to go out into the community and talk to groups of kupuna to warn them about scams, to not give out personal information.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm this week fired the deputy prosecutor handling the case against the man accused of murdering a Hawaii Loa Ridge resident and concealing the body in a cement-filled bathtub. Read more

Previous Story
Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors

Scroll Up