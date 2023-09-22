comscore State agency disputes HART CEO’s comments over delays | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

State agency disputes HART CEO’s comments over delays

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs officials pushed back on assertions that state-level licensing delays were causing delays in the Honolulu rail project’s construction to Kakaako. Read more

Previous Story
Planned Lahaina visits divide survivors

Scroll Up