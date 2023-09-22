comscore University of Hawaii report details ‘heavy blow’ to Maui’s economy after fires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii report details ‘heavy blow’ to Maui’s economy after fires

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Rychelle Gazmen, right, and Aloha Figueroa danced hula Saturday at Kahului Airport. The dancers perform five days a week with musicians, through a contract with the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A sign for Longs Drugs seen Wednesday notifies customers it has reopened at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. Next to it is a road closure sign for Lahaina town at Honoapillani Highway and Keawe Street.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Bonnie Walsh checked the price on a garment in the Kalama Village in Kihei on Saturday. Walsh is visiting Maui with her daughter, Deborah Tri­gueiro, as they have been for the past 40 years. “This is like our second home,” said Trigueiro, who lives in Seattle.

The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization says the Aug. 8 wildfires will lead to sharp, persistent economic losses on Maui, with limited spillovers for the rest of the state’s economy. Read more

