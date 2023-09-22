University of Hawaii report details ‘heavy blow’ to Maui’s economy after fires
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rychelle Gazmen, right, and Aloha Figueroa danced hula Saturday at Kahului Airport. The dancers perform five days a week with musicians, through a contract with the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A sign for Longs Drugs seen Wednesday notifies customers it has reopened at the Lahaina Cannery Mall. Next to it is a road closure sign for Lahaina town at Honoapillani Highway and Keawe Street.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bonnie Walsh checked the price on a garment in the Kalama Village in Kihei on Saturday. Walsh is visiting Maui with her daughter, Deborah Trigueiro, as they have been for the past 40 years. “This is like our second home,” said Trigueiro, who lives in Seattle.