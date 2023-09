Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Zoe Park scored at 44:52, but the Rainbow Wahine soccer team conceded a late goal and settled for a 1-1 draw against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday in Fullerton, Calif.

Park’s goal came off assists by Penelope Noland and Nohara Takayama. The Titans equalized on Jenae Perez’s goal at 85:38 off an assist from Amber Mallas.

Sophie Augustin made four saves for the Rainbow Wahine (2-2-3, 1-0-1 Big West), while Mia Ranson made two for the Titans (2-4-5, 0-1-1).

Cal State Fullerton took 30 shots, while Hawaii had 14.

The Titans had won 11 of the previous 12 matchups with the Rainbow Wahine. The teams tied in 2019.

Hawaii will conclude its first road trip of the season Sunday against UC Riverside at 4 p.m. (HST).

Hawaii Hilo men, women top Chaminade

Alyssa Padron scored at 38:35 and 47:27, and Jazlynn Ellis found the back of the net at 65:41 as the No. 8 Hawaii Hilo women’s soccer team beat Chaminade 3-0 on Thursday at Vulcan Soccer Field.

Phoebe Barnes made three saves for the Vulcans (4-0-1), while Naomi Takata finished with six saves for the Silverswords (2-2-2).

In the men’s match, Gabriel Gallardo scored at 4:03 and Shudai Ito converted a penalty kick at 9:55 as Hawaii Hilo beat Chaminade 2-0.

Adam Frank finished with four saves for the Vulcans (3-2), while Jonah Valmonte made four off the bench for the Silverswords (0-4-1).