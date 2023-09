Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

AGGIES OFFENSE

X—1 Chris Bellamy 6-2 200 Sr.

H—6 Jonathan Brady 6-0 190 So.

LT—71 Shiyazh Pete 6-8 325 So.

LG—55 Shamarr Jackson 6-3 295 Jr.

C—56 Canaan Yarro 6-1 300 Jr.

RG—51 AJ Vaipulu 6-2 300 So.

RT—66 Louie Canepa 6-4 310 Fr.

TE—85 Thomaz Whitford 6-4 260 Sr.

Z—11 Kordell David 6-3 205 Jr.

QB—10 Diego Pavia 6-0 200 Jr.

RB—3 Jamoni Jones 6-2 225 Jr.

In search of its mojo, NMSU came up with a nickname — “Bad Boys” — after the gritty Detroit Pistons who won back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990. “We’ve got some guys who are dogs,” quarterback Diego Pavia said. Pavia, who is likened to Pistons great Isiah Thomas, is a passer who can lead an uptempo offense. Adjusting for drops, Pavia has completed 68.8% of his throws, including 50% on deep balls traveling at least 20 yards from the line of scrimmage. Pavia, who is skilled on play-action plays and rollouts, is averaging 7.1. yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers. “I’m the type of guy who wants to get the job done, wants to win at all costs, doesn’t really care what happens as long as we win,” Pavia said. Slotback Jonathan Brady, similar to Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson, is a big-play producer who averages 25.2 yards on 10 receptions, including a yards-after-catch average of 14.6. “I try to put my head down and run my fastest time every time,” Brady said. Starting receivers Brady, Chris Bellamy and Kordell David have zero drops in 32 targets. Similar to power forward Dennis Rodman, Thomaz Whitford mixes it up as a line-attached tight end and occasional offensive consideration (four catches in four targets). The offensive line, with four returning starters from a year ago, is a composite of Detroit bruisers Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn. The O-line has paved the way for a ground attack that averages 5.6 yards on first-down rushes and 7.2 on second down. “Our offensive line is a staple stone,” Pavia said. “We can run the ball with them, throw the ball with them. We can do anything with them because they’re so athletic.” The line has allowed Pavia an average of 3.48 seconds from snap to release.

AGGIES DEFENSE

DT—26 Sterling Webb 6-2 300 So.

NG—98 Izaiah Reed 6-1 310 Sr.

DE—99 Nikhil Webb-Walker 6-6 270 Fr.

Stud—16 Gabe Peterson 6-2 250 So.

WLB—44 Keyshaun Elliott 6-3 225 So.

MLB—14 Sone Aupiu 6-1 225 Fr.

NB—19 Jeremiah Vessel 5-11 190 Fr.

CB—8 Andre Seldon 5-9 190 So.

FS—20 Mekhi Miller 6-1 200 Jr.

SS—11 Dylan Early 6-0 190 Jr.

CB—4 BJ Sculark 5-11 185 Sr.

In his fourth school — and second year with the Aggies — 32-year-old co-defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has developed a multiple-look scheme. While most of the 4-2-5 concepts were gleaned from serving as a defensive analyst at Oregon for 18 months, the let-it-rip style stems from his career as a four-time Division II All-America linebacker. In 2011, Dreiling was named Division II’s defensive player of the year. Dreiling has helped weak-side linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, a former prep quarterback, develop into a sideline-to-sideline defender. Elliott’s 26 tackles are one off last year’s total. Opponents’ opening drives have resulted in two punts, a lost fumble and a field goal. But the Aggies allowed TDs or FGs on 43.6% of ensuing possessions. With a rebuilt front line, the Aggies have five sacks and no interceptions in 166 pass plays. Gabe Peterson is a hybrid defender who plays the stud position (previously known as “money”). Peterson can align as a stand-up end in a four-man front or drop to cover the flats or face off against a tight end. With shuffling, the Aggies can fit six in the tackle box to congest the running lanes. Dylan Early, Andre Seldon and BJ Sculark started in the secondary against UH last season. Early has moved from free safety to strong safety, and Seldon has located from nickelback to corner opposite Sculark. Nickel Jeremiah Vessel has blitzed 5.3% of his snaps but has a backfield-stop rate of 28.6%.

AGGIES SPECIALISTS

PK—84 Ethan Albertson 6-2 225 Sr.

P—90 Zach Haynes 6-1 195 Jr.

LS—91 Charles Eberle 5-11 215 Jr.

H—92 George Eberle 5-11 190 Jr.

KR—0 Reggie Akles 6-1 190 So.

PR—12 Jordan Smith 6-1 190 Jr.

Majoring in aerospace engineering, Ethan Albertson knows about rocket science — and field-goal accuracy. Albertson has converted on five of six this season. Part of his singular success comes from Charles Eberle’s long snaps and holder George Eberle’s placements. The twins took the scenic route to Las Cruces, with Charles having stints at Ithaca and Maine, and George transferring from Coffeyville Community College.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

TE—17 Greyson Morgan 6-2 230 Jr.

LT—54 Josh Atkins 6-4 290 So.

LG—77 Arasi Mose 6-5 370 Sr.

C—61 Eliki Tanuvasa 6-2 300 Sr.

RG—78 Ka‘ena Decambra 6-3 300 So.

RT—72 Luke Felix-Fualalo 6-8 310 Sr.

SB—86 Pofele Ashlock 6-2 175 Fr.

WO—4 Jalen Walthall 6-1 180 So.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 225 Jr.

RB—11 Jordan Johnson 5-9 175 So.

It has been an uneven transition to this version of a four-wide offense. There have been breakout performers (wideout Steven McBride, slotback Pofele Ashlock), quarterback Brayden Schager’s growth as a leader, and conscientious ball security (no fumbles on 113 rushes or sacks). The O-line has provided a relatively safe pocket (two-thirds of throws were not under duress), but still surrendered four sacks per game. The Warriors have started a different O-line in the first four games. Ka‘ena Decambra has played right guard and both tackle positions — in the same drive. The constant has been left tackle Josh Atkins, a Houston transfer who has participated in every practice and game after missing last season because of an injury. The Warriors are cautiously optimistic that running back Tylan Hines and tight end Greyson Morgan will be available. After averaging 7.8 yards per touch as a freshman last year, Hines was poised for an expanded role as a runner, receiver and returner. But an ailment has limited Hines to an average of 3.6 yards on 22 touches. He has not returned a punt or kick, and was held out of the second half against Albany and the entire Oregon game. When healthy, Hines provides another speedy option. Jordan Johnson, who had limited reps in training camp while resolving an academic issue, has provided a lift as a back with jump-cut agility and acceleration speed. As a true tight end, Morgan can boost the running attack when defenses use a three-safety formation. Morgan has missed the past two games because of an injury.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—58 Kuao Peihopa 6-3 290 So.

3T—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 290 Sr.

Edge—12 Wynden Ho‘ohuli 6-3 240 So.

MLB—17 Isaiah Tufaga 6-1 220 Sr.

WLB—Nalu Emerson 6-1 215 Sr.

NB—28 Elijah Palmer 5-8 175 Fr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Sr.

S—1 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 So.

S—7 Meki Pei 5-11 185 Jr.

CB—13 Caleb Brown 6-1 170 Jr.

Last year’s starting interior linemen — John Tuitupou and Blessman Ta‘ala — had little trouble communicating. “When we were on the field, we spoke Samoan to each other,” Tuitupou said. “The offense didn’t know what we were saying. It was an advantage for us.” But Ta‘ala, a nose tackle, is now playing professionally in Canada, and Tuitupou is back for his seventh season, paired with Washington transfer Kuao Peihopa. “Blessman kind of took care of JT, helped him learn the defense, and now it’s JT’s turn to take on that role,” co-defensive coordinator Eti Ena said. “He’s doing a great job helping others along.” Tuitupou is splitting time between the 3 technique (on the outside shoulder of a guard) and nose tackle. No longer does he have to align at the 4I (on the inside shoulder of the tackle). “I feel free at the 3 tech,” Tuitupou said. “I’ll get the one-on-one sometimes, sometimes a double (block). But on the pass rush, I can make a move inside.” Tuitupou has only three tackles in four games, but has magnetized blockers to open the paths for linebackers. “Statistically, things don’t always show up (for a 3 tech),” Ena said. “I tell the guys: ‘you might not make the tackle or sack, but you can make the play based on what you do during the course of the play.’ JT draws attention (from blockers) and pushes things in the right direction.” To fend off O-linemen, Tuitupou participates in mitt drills (blocking a boxer’s jabs) and knife workouts (repelling a teammate’s attempt to poke him with a plastic “sword”). He also studies videos of NFL D-linemen Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald and Nick Bosa.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 190 Sr.

KO/H—69 Ben Falck 6-6 225 Sr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 210 Sr.

KR/PR—7 Steven McBride 6-1 165 Sr.

KR—11 Jordan Johnson 5-9 175 So.

While seeking precision on point-scoring kicks — 3-for-3 on FGs, 10-for-10 on PATs — Matthew Shipley’s quest is imprecision on rugby-style punts. Shipley can angle traditional punts to the left and right. But he is mastering the rollout in which he slides away from the wall. His punt then is aimed at an open area about 30 to 35 yards downfield with the hope it will bounce for additional yards or carom off a member of the receiving team. “That football is an odd shape,” special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield said. “It can roll left, it can roll right. We’ve had a few guys on opposing teams mishandle it already.”