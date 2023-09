Scoreboard – Sept. 22, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Open: Punahou at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m. ILH Division I: Damien at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

ILH Division II: Punahou I-AA at Saint Louis I-AA, 3:15 p.m.; Pac-Five at Kamehameha I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA DI/Open: Moanalua vs. Aiea, 5 p.m. at Radford; Mililani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Campbell at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Waianae at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kahuku; Kaiser at Castle; Kaimuki at Moanalua; Kailua at Kalani. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Campbell; Kapolei at Leilehua; Waianae at Radford; Waipahu at Waialua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Mid-Pacific. OIA: Mililani Invitational, 8:30 a.m. at Mililani; Pearl City Invitational, 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

FOOTBALL

College: New Mexico State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA DI/Open: Kapolei at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaiser vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at Roosevelt; Kalani vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance races, boys at 10 a.m.; girls at 11 a.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA East: Castle, Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser, Kailua at Roosevelt; Kaimuki, McKinley at Kalaheo. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Waianae, Aiea at Pearl City; Campbell, Leilehua, Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park; Kapolei, Waialua at Mililani. Matches start at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: ‘Iolani II at Hanalani, 9 a.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 10:30 a.m.; Sacred Hearts at Le Jardin, 10:30 a.m.; Punahou II at Damien, 11 a.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 2 p.m.; University High at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 9 a.m.; Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 10:30 a.m. at La Pietra; Island Pacific at La Pietra, noon.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Assets 0

Hawaii Baptist 2, Saint Louis 1

Hanalani 3, Punahou 0

Maryknoll 3, Island Pacific 0

Mid-Pacific 2, Damien 1

High game/series—KS: Shane Derego 223/605. Assets: Matthew Espiritu 155/451. HBA: Evan Tamashiro 193/553. StL: Tyler Tamayori 172/497. Han: Bryce Santos 198/520. Pun: Josef Hatcher 174/ Colby Wilson 441. Mary: Aidan Ilano 171/ Christian Kloetzel 470. IPA: Jett Taaca 197/489. MPI: Coltyn Silva 193/ Kekaikuihala Hackworth 505. DMS: Kalani Castro 169, Aden Tyler 169/Castro 491. Boys JV Kamehameha 3, Punahou Gold 0 Hawaii Baptist Black 3, Saint Louis 0 Hawaii Baptist Gold 3, Punahou Blue 0

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 19, ‘Iolani 1.

Goal scorers— Pun: Porter Blair 4, Charley Kakos 4, Kodai Eskin 2, Nicholas Davidson 2, Santino Garcia 2, Hayden Dikeman, Gabe Canevari, Akia Pietsch, Makoa Cox, Santino Garcia. Iol: Reef Hangai.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I/II

Punahou def. Maryknoll 25-17, 26-24, 25-18

‘Iolani def. University 21-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Punahou II def. ‘Iolani II 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-21 25-19 25-21

Mid-Pacific def. Damien 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s def. La Pietra 25-19, 25-12, 25-15

Christian Academy def. Lanakila Baptist 25-19, 25-4, 25-18

Island Pacific def. Hawaiian Mission 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 15-13

Girls JV

Damien def. Sacred Hearts 22-25, 25-13, 25-17

OIA EAST

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

Castle def. Kaimuki 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 25-18

Kalaheo def. Kalani 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Girls White

Anuenue def. Kailua 17-21, 21-18, 15-11

Moanalua def. Kaiser 21-19, 21-7

Castle def. Kaimuki 21-7, 21-17

Kalaheo def. Kalani 21-10, 21-12

Girls JV

Moanalua def. Kaiser 21-7, 21-13

Kalani def. Kalaheo 21-17, 21-19

OIA WEST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Pearl City def. Radford 25-18, 25-19, 15-25, 22-25, 15-2

Mililani def. Aiea 25-20, 25-11, 25-18

Girls White

Waipahu def. Waianae 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16

Pearl City def. Radford 21-11, 21-12

Mililani def. Aiea 21-7, 21-6

Girls JV

Waianae def. Waipahu 18-21, 21-10, 15-10

Radford def. Pearl City 14-21, 21-11, 15-6

Mililani def. Aiea 21-10, 21-8