The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly planning to give photo identification (ID) cards to border crossers and illegal aliens before they are released into the United States.

Leaked images of the photo ID cards for illegal aliens show space for the carrier’s photo, a QR code and information about the carrier, including name and age — similar to a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

These are the same people that tell us it is too hard for some Americans to get photo IDs so we can’t ask for them at voting locations. Or voter ID is somehow racist.

James Pritchett

Kailua

