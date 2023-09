Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mexico is not an ally of the U.S. Read more

Mexico is not an ally of the U.S. Any country that allows millions of illegal immigrants to transit its country without resistance, only to create a situation at our southern border that has been getting worse for years, is not our friend.

The U.S. should close our border with Mexico to all traffic and let people who want to go to Mexico to do so illegally. We’ll see how Mexico handles that. Boycott Mexico.

James Roller

Mililani

