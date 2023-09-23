comscore Department of Health offers guidance for limiting risks during fire visits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Department of Health offers guidance for limiting risks during fire visits

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gary Fortey shows the coverall suit that was included in a bag of supplies given out Friday for those allowed to go into Zone 1C next week.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gary Fortey shows the coverall suit that was included in a bag of supplies given out Friday for those allowed to go into Zone 1C next week.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / Aug. 24 An area in Wahikuli, Maui, will be open for escorted visits Monday and Tuesday. Above, destruction in the Komohana Place neighborhood as seen from Wahikuli Terrace Park with West Maui resorts in the background.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / Aug. 24

    An area in Wahikuli, Maui, will be open for escorted visits Monday and Tuesday. Above, destruction in the Komohana Place neighborhood as seen from Wahikuli Terrace Park with West Maui resorts in the background.

The area in Wahikuli designated Zone 1C, which runs along Kaniau Road, will be open for escorted visits from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. After that, entry will be restricted to local traffic only. Read more

Previous Story
Passes to Maui disaster zone now available

Scroll Up