Department of Health offers guidance for limiting risks during fire visits
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gary Fortey shows the coverall suit that was included in a bag of supplies given out Friday for those allowed to go into Zone 1C next week.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / Aug. 24
An area in Wahikuli, Maui, will be open for escorted visits Monday and Tuesday. Above, destruction in the Komohana Place neighborhood as seen from Wahikuli Terrace Park with West Maui resorts in the background.