Department of Health offers guidance for limiting risks during fire visits

As Maui County prepares to open the first residential disaster zone to allow visits by property owners and residents, the state Department of Health issued reentry guidance and hazard advisories to help returnees understand the health risks and prepare for possible emotional and mental health impacts.

The area in Wahikuli designated Zone 1C, which runs along Kaniau Road, will be open for escorted visits from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. After that, entry will be restricted to local traffic only.

The DOH guidance includes input from the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and mental health professionals.

“Re-entering the impacted areas can be very difficult emotionally, and these feelings may occur in the moment or after your visit,” according to a news release from DOH, which cautioned parents not to bring children on their initial visit to their properties.

“This may help limit the traumatic impact on kids and give parents an opportunity to grieve and process the visit by themselves,” the release said.

Behavioral health support will be available during the reentry visits. Support is also available at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or call 808-495-5113. For after-hours mental health support, call Hawai‘i CARES toll-free at 800-753-6879.

Additionally, ash, dust and debris from burned residential areas could contain hazardous materials such as asbestos, arsenic, lead, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins and the particulate matter itself. DOH said exposure to these toxins can cause cancer, respiratory problems and other health issues.

These hazards are not freely floating in the air, but rather adhere to particulate matter such as dust and ash. Exposure can occur from direct contact with ash or dust through skin, eyes, nose or mouth by inhaling or ingestion by getting ash or dust on one’s hands and then touching food or water, DOH said.

Other hazards include unstable structures and sharp metal objects, but with proper protective gear that is worn and removed correctly, DOH said it is possible to visit affected areas safely. Optional personal protective equipment kits are being offered by nonprofits during the county’s vehicle pass distribution. Reentry kits include NIOSH-approved face masks, goggles, gloves, coveralls and disposable shoe covers.

Other guidance:

>> Children and pregnant people are at higher risk from the debris hazards and should not enter the affected area or help with cleanup.

>> Bring an extra change of clothes and shoes to immediately change into after visits, and bring plastic trash bags to put PPE and clothes into immediately after each visit.

>> Bring water to drink, and rest often to avoid heat-related illness.

>> Bring tissues or a small towel to wipe away tears and sweat.

>> Wear a properly fitting N95 mask, also known as an N95 respirator, to filter ash and dust, which protects the wearer from exposure to ash and dust through inhalation. Choose a size that will fit over your nose and under your chin and seal tightly to your face. Any leakage around the edge of the mask could cause unfiltered air to enter and be inhaled. Cloth masks will not protect wearers from ash.

For more information on DOH’s response to the Maui wildfires, visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires.