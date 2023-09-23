comscore First reentry passes are issued to Lahaina evacuees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First reentry passes are issued to Lahaina evacuees

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Freddy Tomas checked the Lahaina burn zone map posted outside of the Lahaina Civic Center on Friday. Tomas and his wife, Josephine, will have to wait to access their property, which is in Lahaina town.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gary Fortey holds one of the vehicle passes he obtained for his daughter and her husband, who live in Zone 1-C, a strip of properties on Kaniau Road.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gary Fortey left the Lahaina Civic Center with supplies Friday. Fortey picked up vehicle passes and PPE for his daughter and her husband, who live in Zone 1-C, a strip of properties on Kaniau Road between the Wahikuli and Hawaiian Homelands neighborhoods.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Dozens of Lahaina residents and property owners Friday were denied passes to be the first to enter the burn zone Monday because they did not live along Kaniau Road, known as Zone 1-C. Read more

