First reentry passes are issued to Lahaina evacuees
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Freddy Tomas checked the Lahaina burn zone map posted outside of the Lahaina Civic Center on Friday. Tomas and his wife, Josephine, will have to wait to access their property, which is in Lahaina town.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gary Fortey holds one of the vehicle passes he obtained for his daughter and her husband, who live in Zone 1-C, a strip of properties on Kaniau Road.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gary Fortey left the Lahaina Civic Center with supplies Friday. Fortey picked up vehicle passes and PPE for his daughter and her husband, who live in Zone 1-C, a strip of properties on Kaniau Road between the Wahikuli and Hawaiian Homelands neighborhoods.