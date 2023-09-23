Labor Department, Red Cross assisting displaced Maui workers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thousands of Maui residents out of work due to impacts from the wildfires now have additional resources with the extension of federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, even as organizations such as the American Red Cross seek to hire displaced workers.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Labor has approved moving the DUA application filing deadline to Oct. 26 instead of Monday.

DUA is available for eligible unemployed workers, self-employed people, farmers and fishers.

Gov. Josh Green said in a statement, “Individuals that do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance may be eligible for DUA benefits. It’s essential that we make every effort to ensure Maui residents have the resources and time to access these funds.”

Approved DUA applicants will receive a minimum of $283 to a maximum of $763 for the weeks beginning Aug. 13 and ending on Feb. 10. Regular unemployment insurance and DUA benefits cannot be paid concurrently.

Examples of eligible DUA claims might include:

>> Workers, business owners and self-employed people whose unemployment or underemployment was caused as a direct result of the disaster.

>> People who are prevented from reaching their job or self-employment location due to the disaster.

>> People who were to start or resume employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster.

>> People who became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of household due to the disaster.

>> People who cannot perform services in employment or self-employment due to an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

Applicants will need to document employment or self-employment or work that was to begin on or after the date of the disaster. They have 21 calendar days from the time the claim is filed to meet the documentation requirement. If documentation is not submitted by the deadline, DUA will be denied, and they will be required to return DUA benefits received prior to this decision.

People can apply for DUA online through huiclaims. hawaii.gov/# or in person. Assistance with DUA applications and other forms can be obtained at the following locations:

>> Disaster Recovery Center, Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoa­piilani Highway

>> Maui Claims Office, 54 S. High St., Room 201

>> Maui American Job Center, 110 Alaihi St., Room 209

For assistance, call 833-901-2272 or 808-762-5751 and 833-901-2275 or 808-762-5752. Free interpreter serv­ices are available.

DUA applications filed after Oct. 26 will not be accepted unless the applicant “provides good cause for filing late.”

For more information, visit labor.hawaii.gov/ui.

The American Red Cross is among the organizations seeking to hire Maui residents. Multiple paid, temporary positions are open that focus on the long-term recovery of those affected by the wildfires.

On-the-spot job interviews are happening today and Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross Job Fair location in Suite 2CB3 of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Shopping Mall. Parking is available on the third level of the parking garage, near Macy’s; use the walkway into the mall, and the location will be on the left.

The Red Cross said it is looking for skilled listeners who could fill crucial roles “as the Red Cross continues working with the community to let Lahaina lead in recovery efforts around shelter services, disaster health services, finances, and transitional recovery work.”