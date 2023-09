Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For at least three hours this evening, the Ching Complex becomes a construction zone.

Against New Mexico State beginning with the 6:07 p.m. kickoff, the Hawaii football team is seeking to rebuild following last week’s 55-10 dismantling by Oregon.

“If we come back and don’t learn anything or don’t get better off the mistakes we made, then the loss was really for nothing,” UH wideout Alex Perry said after that loss in Eugene, Ore.

The Aggies hope to continue the reconstruction under second-year head coach Jerry Kill, who transformed a 2-10 team in 2021 into a bowl winner last year. The Aggies are 2-2 this season.

“Coach Kill is the leader of all this,” NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia said. “He brought the team together. He brought the great coaches together. A lot of them played for him. They know the core values he represents and holds the standards to.”

In practices this week, the Warriors have focused on details and fundamentals. “For us to win, we have to be on our p’s and q’s,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “We’ve got to be ready to do the job and do the things we need to get done.”

The Warriors are hopeful of entering with a healthier active roster. Running back Tylan Hines did not play last week; tight end Greyson Morgan has missed the past two games. It has not been determined if Landon Sims, a running back with an H-back’s blocking punch, will be available.

“I’m taking it slow,” Sims said. “I’m playing it smart. I’ll play through any pain. As long as I’m cleared, I’ll be out there.”

Last week, Nalu Emerson started in place of weak-side linebacker Logan Taylor, who will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury. Emerson and safety Justin Sinclair tied for the team lead with eight tackles against Oregon. Sinclair, who began training camp as the No. 1 nickel back, filled in for ailing Meki Pei. Pei is back to good health. The Warriors are hopeful cornerback/returner Cam Stone, who has missed two games because of an ailment, also will return to the lineup.

Chang noted injuries are part of sports, and teams have to adjust. Even in pickleball? “Injuries happen in pickleball, too,” Chang said.

An intriguing matchup will be between NMSU slotback Jonathan Brady and UH nickel back Elijah Palmer. They are alumni of powerhouse Bishop Gorman High of Las Vegas and train together at Game Changer Sports. UH linebackers coach Chris Brown used to be the strength coach at Bishop Gorman, with the weight room known as the “Iron Church.”

“He helped me tremendously coming in as a small 145-pound sophomore,” Brady said of Brown. “I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me in that Iron Church.”

Palmer, who was recruited to UH by Brown, said he looks forward to facing Brady.

“That’s my dog, for sure,” Palmer said. “It’s going to be great going against him. We went to high school together. We’ve been on the same page ever since. … It’ll be fun. It’s like (Bishop Gorman’s) practice back in the day. We used to battle it out. I mean, we used to go at it because we both had a chip on our shoulder. We both liked to work. It’s going to be a good matchup.”

Pavia, a dual-skill quarterback, anticipates a physical game between the teams.

“What we do here is hard hat, lunch pail,” Pavia said.

Chang said: “They’ll come at us, and have their run game. They’ll be physical on defense. And we’ll have to adjust and be physical and win the line of scrimmage.”