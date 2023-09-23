comscore Hawaii fast and efficient in sweep of Cal State Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii fast and efficient in sweep of Cal State Bakersfield

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Kate Lang keeps the ball in play as CSU Bakersfield outside hitter Ava Palm (10) and middle blocker Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (5), right, look on during the first set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander (17) celebrates with teammates after a kill.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts down a kill against CSU Bakersfield middle blocker Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (5) and outside hitter Samia Bhakta (16) during the first set.

Twelve different players saw the floor Friday night as the Rainbow Wahine made quick work of Cal State Bakersfield with a 25-8, 25-20, 25-19 sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

