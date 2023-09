Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mililani scored quickly and never looked back in a 66-0 blowout of the Castle Knights for the Trojans’ fifth straight win Friday at Castle High School. Read more

The Trojans haven’t been beaten since Week 1 of the season, when they lost a one-score game against reigning state runner-up Punahou.

This win over Division I Castle served as a good tuneup game for the Trojans, who will take on back-to-back Open division opponents in the coming weeks.

“It gives us a chance to evaluate our second unit,” Mililani head coach Rod York said. “It’s a good thing because they get to play early. We emptied our bench from the second quarter. But coming into the game, we prepared just as we do for Kahuku.”

Quarterback Kini McMillan was impressive under center, completing 16-of-21 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his incompletions were drops, including one in the end zone.

McMillan spread the wealth as nine different receivers caught passes. Makel Paiva led all pass-catchers with 53 yards on two receptions, both of which were touchdowns. Davyn Joseph added two more receiving touchdowns on three grabs, along with 30 yards.

The Trojans’ ground game was led by a pair of 81-yard rushers, and both needed only two carries to rack up those yards. Nakoa Kahana-Travis added two first-half rushing touchdowns while Kanoa Ferreira scored once. Derek Tsuchiyama scored on his only carry, a 42-yard run.

“It’s hard to evaluate because it was a mismatch,” York said about the first-unit offense. “You try to not score too much, but we still put 66 up. We just want to stay healthy, stay sharp and prepare for the next weeks.”

The Trojans scored on each of the first three times they touched the football. After nearly blocking a punt on the game’s opening drive, Mililani turned around quickly, scoring on the very next play. McMillan’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Paiva capped off a quick one-play scoring drive.

Mililani’s next drive went by just as quickly. On the first play of the drive, McMillan handed the ball off to Kahana-Travis, who saw nothing but green ahead for a 48-yard touchdown run.

Two plays later, the Trojans defense made its mark on the scoreboard. Aizik Mahuka intercepted Castle quarterback Nai Kalauokaaea’s pass and returned it 35 yards to make it three quick scores for Mililani.

McMillan continued to roll. He started the next drive with a 14-yard completion, then kept the ball for a 31-yard run. He finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Joseph.

With a 27-0 lead in hand, the Trojans continued to lean on the air attack. McMillan completed passes of 5, 17 and 40 yards consecutively to lead Mililani into the red zone. He finished it with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Paiva.

Mililani’s fifth drive of the game was its longest. McMillan connected with Joseph for the pair’s second touchdown, a 6-yard score. The Trojans threw the ball on every play during the six-play drive, with McMillan completing four passes for 54 yards.

The Trojans scored again with just under six minutes to go in the first half. One play after Kaimana Kalu­hiokalani’s interception, Kahana-Travis scored his second touchdown of the game on another long run. His 33-yard score capped off a six-touchdown first half for Mililani.

Despite the 48-point lead, Mililani didn’t slow down in the second half. Lyric Sarae nailed a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter, while Ferreira and Tsuchiyama each scored on long runs of 61 and 42 yards, respectively.

“Stay focused,” York said about his message to the team heading into next week’s Open division matchup against Waianae.

—

Moanalua 27, Aiea 17

Sophomore Tayden-Evan Kaawa threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kama Corales in the fourth quarter to give Na Menehune the lead and added a 10-yard TD run to help give coach Andrew Manley his first win for Moanalua.

Reshod Scott rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Moanalua (1-4, 1-2 OIA), which scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the win after getting shut out in the first half.

Aiea’s Hiki Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo had a career-high 170 receiving yards and caught touchdown passes from two different quarterbacks to lead Na Alii (1-5, 0-4).

Pac-Five 16, Kamehameha I-AA 0

Seth Miller rushed for 154 yards on 35 carries as Pac-Five (1-2) earned a gritty win over Kamehameha I-AA (1-2) on a wet Friday afternoon at Kunuiakea Stadium.

Kamehameha I-AA’s defense bent without breaking until Pac-Five’s Evan Derauf sliced a 36-yard field goal through the

uprights early in the second quarter.

With 1:44 left in the first half and a torrential late afternoon downpour at Kunuiakea Stadium, Derauf boomed the wet pigskin for a 44-yard field goal and a 6-0 Wolfpack lead.

Pac-Five’s first series in the second half stalled at the Warriors’ 5-yard line, where Derauf aced a 22-yard field goal, his third of the contest.

Elijah Cornell-Chavez’s 18-yard TD run opened Pac-Five’s lead to 16-0 with 10:39 remaining.

—

ILH Division II

Pac-Five 16, Kamehameha I-AA 0

At Kunuiakea Stadium

Pac-Five (1-2, 1-2) 0 6 3 7 — 16

KS (1-2, 1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

P5—Evan Derauf FG 36

P5—Derauf FG 44

P5—Derauf FG 22

P5—Elijah Cornell-Chavez 18 run (Derauf kick)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Seth Miller 35-154, Cornell-Chavez 6-17, Kalen Donate 1-9, Cici Barro 1-1, Colten Amai-Nakagawa 1-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 3). Kamehameha: Heenalu Akiona 6-12, Bless Cabrera-Hopkins 3-10, Team 1-(minus 4), Gabriel Kinoshita 2-(minus 8).

PASSING—Pac-Five: Amai-Nakagawa 9-19-1-72. Kamehameha: Micah Brown 9-27-2-101.

RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Donate 3-29, Carter Lapitan 4-19, Mission Uperesa-Thomas 1-15, Rome Lilio 1-9. Kamehameha: Cabrera-Hopkins 5-69, Carson Akau 1-15, Kinoshita 1-11, Jacob Hardie 2-6.

Also:

Saint Louis II 40, Punahou II 13

OIA DI/Open

Moanalua 27, Aiea 17

At Radford

Moanalua (1-4, 1-2) 0 0 6 21 — 27

Aiea (1-5, 0-4) 0 10 0 7 — 17

AIEA—FG Bryson Boyea Quiton 29

AIEA—Hiki Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 39 pass from Jheremie Cacpal (Boyea Quiton kick)

MOA—Reshod Scott 48 run (run failed)

MOA—Scott 4 run (Andy Nguyen kick)

AIEA—Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 75 pass from Ayden Bruhn (Boyea Quiton kick)

MOA—Kama Corales 24 pass from Tayden Evan Kaawa (Nguyen kick)

MOA—Kaawa 10 run (Nguyen kick)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Scott 19-116, Kaawa 9-73, Corales 2-14, Aizaac Noga 1-2, Team 4-(minus 36). Aiea: Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 1-10, Boyea Quiton 3-6, Kobe Higa 4-6, Team 2-(minus 1), Cacpal 1-(minus 1), CJ Hironaka-Ioapo 4-(minus 2), Bruhn 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Moanalua: Kaawa 15-31-4-125. Aiea: Bruhn 14-35-2-210, Cacpal 1-1-0-39.

RECEIVING—Moanalua: Corales 8-50, Scott 3-28, Kyson Kealoha 2-28, Kila Keone 2-19. Aiea: Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 9-170, Cacpal 3-50, Kila Spencer 3-29.

Mililani 66, Castle 0

At Castle

Mililani (5-1, 3-0) 27 21 3 15 — 66

Castle (1-3, 0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

MIL—Makel Paiva 33 pass from Kini McMillan (Lyric Sarae kick)

MIL—Nakoa Kahana-Travis 48 run (Sarae kick)

MIL—Aizik Mahuka 35 interception return (Sarae kick)

MIL—Davyn Joseph 10 pass from McMillan (kick failed)

MIL—Paiva 20 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—Joseph 6 pass from McMillan (Sarae kick)

MIL—N. Kahana-Travis 33 run (Sarae kick)

MIL—FG Sarae 37

MIL—Kanoa Ferreira 61 run (Joseph run)

MIL—Derek Tsuchiyama 42 run (Sarae kick)

RUSHING—Mililani: N. Kahana-Travis 2-81, Ferreira 3-81, Tsuchiyama 1-42, McMillan 2-32. Castle: Ezekiel Totten 14-40, Jaris Quisano 4-28, Blaze Ortiz 1-(minus 3), Nai Kalauokaaea 3-(minus 16).

PASSING—Mililani: McMillan 16-21-0-209. Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 8-16-2-22, Ortiz 1-4-0-(minus 5).

RECEIVING—Mililani: Paiva 2-53, N. Kahana-Travis 1-40, Ferreira 3-32, Joseph 3-30, Andrew Manivong Jr. 1-23, Lehiwa Kahana-Travis 1-17, Tsuchiyama 2-9, Onosai Salanoa 1-5, Ethan Jelf 2-0. Castle: Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu 3-12, Benjamin Domingo 2-11, Totten 1-2, Trisen Kalauokaaea 2-(minus 3), Quisano 1-(minus 5).

Waianae 29, Radford 0

At Radford

Waianae (1-5, 1-2) 0 15 6 8 — 29

Radford (0-5, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

WAIN—Alika Idica 32 run (2 PT good)

WAIN—Slater Kaleiohi 42 interception return (Kaden Nauer kick)

WAIN—Excel Jury 7 interception return (kick failed)

WAIN—Hayven Pinson 50 pass from Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao (2 PT good)

RUSHING—Waianae: Dayton Kuhiiki 17-144, Idica 12-63, Kahalewai-Sagipao 4-16, Lopaka Dicion 1-9, Ezekiel Pau-Bradley 1-5. Radford: A. Togafau 4-31, Dominic Alejandro 3-9, Caius Johnson 2-6, Wendell Harrison 8-2.

PASSING—Waianae: Kahalewai-Sagipao 8-14-0-129. Radford: A. Togafau 13-27-2-123.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Pinson 1-50, Jaceten Schlitzkus 2-28, Idica 2-23, Zyren Villanueva 1-23, Kingston Keala 2-5. Radford: Jacob Sullivan 6-68, Harrison 1-20, Roch Schaefer 2-19, Tyrese Miller 2-12, Michael Robinson 1-4, Johnson 1-0.

OIA Division II

Pearl City 28, Waialua 20

At Pearl City

Waialua (2-4, 1-3) 6 7 7 0 — 20

Pearl City (5-0, 4-0) 7 7 14 0 — 28

PC—Trey Dacoscos 10 run (Kahai Chang kick)

WAIL—M Makoakai Fierro 6 run (Fierro kick failed)

PC—Lennon Elder 13 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Elder 13 pass from acoscos (Chang kick)

WAIL—Kaleb Rice 90 kickoff return (Fierro kick)

PC—Bobby Best 42 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Keaton Tomas 5 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

WAIL—Ricardo Brincker 14 pass from Emery Abilla (Fierro kick)

RUSHING—Waialua: Fierro 9-24, Kingston Pascual 1-4, Abilla 11-(minus 5), Rayden Wilson 1-(minus 12). Pearl City: Shaedon Talo 7-29, Dacoscos 11-28, Best 4-18, Elder 1-2.

PASSING—Waialua: Abilla 9-16-2-84. Pearl City: Dacoscos 36-56-1-329.