Largest cemetery ever discovered in Gaza leads to rare sarcophogi

  • By Issam Adwan / Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 23 A Palestinian archaeologist removes the sand from a skeleton in a grave at the Roman cemetery in Jebaliya northern Gaza Strip. The ancient cemetery was uncovered last year during construction of a housing project. Researchers have uncovered 135 graves, including two sarcophagi made of lead.

    A Palestinian archaeologist removes the sand from a skeleton in a grave at the Roman cemetery in Jebaliya northern Gaza Strip. The ancient cemetery was uncovered last year during construction of a housing project. Researchers have uncovered 135 graves, including two sarcophagi made of lead.

Workers came upon the site last year during the construction of an Egyptian-funded housing project near Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip. Read more

